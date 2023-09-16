Tinubu Attends 78th UN General Assembly In New York

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – After a successful outing at the G-20 Summit in New Delhi, India, President Bola Tinubu is scheduled to depart Abuja on Sunday for New York, where he will participate in the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), which will be his first as the Nigerian leader.

The theme of the UNGA is: “Rebuilding trust and Reigniting global solidarity: Accelerating action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards peace, prosperity, progress and sustainability for all.”

A statement issued on Saturday and signed by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, stated that Tinubu would deliver his inaugural National Statement on Tuesday, September 19, the first day of the High-Level General Debate of the 78th UNGA Session,

Before engaging in the General Debate, the President would join other world leaders to participate in the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (UN 2023 Summit on SDGs).

Tinubu’s address would encompass several issues, such as sustainable development, climate change, global cooperation, and the imperative to address inequalities and global humanitarian crises.

Additionally, Tinubu is slated to participate in the High-Level Dialogue on Financing for Development; High-Level Meeting on Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness, and Response; UN Secretary General’s Climate Ambition Summit; High-Level Meeting on Universal Health Coverage; High-Level Panel on Reform of the Global Financial Architecture, amongst others.

In New York, Tinubu is also scheduled to hold several bilateral meetings with world leaders, including the Presidents of the European Union Commission, Brazil, and South Africa, amongst others.

The President would also advance his economic development agenda for aggressive investment attraction in meetings with the global leadership of transnational firms, such as Microsoft, Meta Technologies, Exxon Mobil, General Electric, and others.

Furthermore, on the margins of UNGA, Tinubu would detail emerging cross-sectoral investment opportunities in Nigeria in his address to American business leaders at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

It is noteworthy that while engaging with officials at the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (NASDAQ) Headquarters in New York City, the Nigerian leader would have the honour of conducting the NASDAQ closing ceremony during its trading session, making President Tinubu the first African President to do this.

The President would also address the Nigerian SMEs Business Summit, where he would seek to highlight the increasingly important role of Nigerian enterprises in global trade.

President Tinubu would be accompanied by Governors Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom); Mohammed Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe); Hope Uzodinma (Imo); Uba Sani (Kaduna); AbdulRahman AbdulRazak (Kwara) and Seyi Makindr (Oyo)

Also travelling with the President are Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Maitama Tuggar; Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Wale Edun; Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Mohammed Pate; Minister of Defence, Abubakar Badaru; Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Mr. Dele Alake, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Betta Edu; and Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite.

The National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa and other senior government officials would also be on the entourage





