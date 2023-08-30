Tinubu, AU To Take Decision on Gabon Coup

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Following the military coup in Gabon, President Bola Tinubu has said that he was working very closely with other Heads of States in the African Union towards a comprehensive consensus on the next steps forward.

According to Presidential Spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, the President is working with respect to how the power in Gabon will play out and how the continent will respond to contagious autocracy we have seen spread across the African continent.

The President affirmed that the rule of law and a faithful recourse to the constitutional resolutions and instruments of electoral dispute resolution must not at any time be allowed to perish from our great continent.

Ngelale said, “President Bola Tinubu is watching developments in Gabon very closely with deep concern for the country’s social political stability and at the seeming autocratic contagion apparently spreading across different regions of our beloved continent.

According to Ngelale, “the President, as a man who has made significant personal sacrifices in his own life in the course of advancing and defending democracy, is of the unwavering belief that power belongs in the hands of Africa’s great people and not in the barrel of a loaded gun.

“To this end, the President is working very closely and continuing to communicate with other Heads of State in the African Union and beyond towards a comprehensive consensus on the next steps forwards with respect to how the crisis in Gabon will play out and how the continent will respond to the contagion of autocracy we are seeing spread across our continent”, Ajuri added





