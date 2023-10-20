Tinubu Appoints Chira As New Auditor-General Of The Federation

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – By powers vested in him by Section 86 of the 1999 Constitution (Amended), President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mr. Shaakaa Chira as the substantive Auditor-General of the Federation, as recommended by the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC).

This was contained in a statement issued on Friday and signed by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale

The President approved Chira’s appointment after the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) conducted a screening exercise that identified him as the most qualified candidate who had also scored the highest in the examination amongst all qualified candidates for the office.

According to the statement, Tinubu expects the new Auditor-General to justify the confidence reposed in him and to live up to the high expectations that Nigerians have concerning the execution of the Renewed Hope Agenda of his administration.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



