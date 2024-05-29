Tinubu Committed To Building Concrete Blocks Of Progress For Nigeria – APC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The All Progressives Congress (APC) says President Bola Tinubu remains unshakable in his commitment to building concrete blocks of progress and greatness for Nigeria.

Mr Felix Morka, the party’s National Publicity Secretary said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Morka reacted to comments by former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said Tinubu needed the support and encouragement of Nigerians to succeed and not the pessimism of partisan opposition members.

“In his latest statement, Atiku claimed that President Tinubu was not ready for reforms, dismissing his policies as trial and error.

“Atiku’s self-serving efforts to minimise the bold, genuine and metamorphic policies and interventions of the present administration only smacks of primordial political envy.

“And crass desperation for the power that Nigerians have so wisely denied him.

“The former Vice-President lives in an alternate reality of prejudice and unpatriotic desire for Nigeria’s failure so he may scavenge his way to an even more elusive presidency,” Morka said.

He said contrary to Atiku’s claim, the Tinubu’s administration had in its first year in office, attracted over 20 billion dollars into the country’s economy.

He said the stock exchange had also ballooned from N18.12 billion in Q1 of 2023 to N93.37 billion in Q1 of 2024 under the administration.

This, Morka said, represented an increase of over 400 per cent with an annual economic growth rate leaping from 2.5 per cent to 3.46 per cent.

He added that key sectors of manufacturing,telecommunication,oil and gas, solid minerals, e-commerce and fintech had continued to attract increased and ceaseless flow of foreign direct investments (FDIs).

“Yet, Atiku remains willfully blind to the pace of progress that is so self-evident.

“President Tinubu set an audacious target of building a 1 trillion dollars economy in the next few years and has put together a bevy of experts and professionals.

“He has introduced far-reaching policies and programmes to drive the actualisation of this desirable economic target.

“The President needs the support and encouragement of Nigerians, not the bile-filled pessimism of partisan Atikus,” Morka said.

He added that Atiku’s false alarm of an imminent food scarcity ignored the widely acknowledged proactive measures already introduced by Tinubu to guarantee food security in the country.

The APC spokesman said that in December 2023, the Federal Government set a target for the cultivation of 500,000 hectares of land across the federation.

According to him, the cultivation of rice, maize, wheat and cassava on over 246,231 hectares of land in 30 states of the federation is in progress.

This, he added was in addition to approving massive grants and other incentives to farmers.

He said the former Vice-President’s swipe on the administration’s national security management again betrayed his lack of touch with the reality of the current situation.

He explained that not only did the administration revamped and reconfigured the country’s security apparatus, it created a Special Security Fund to boost its superiority and operational effectiveness against merchants of crime and insecurity.

He noted that Atiku had conveniently ignored ongoing serious negotiations with Labour Unions on the upward review of minimum wage for workers in the country to improve their welfare.

He stressed that Atiku could not achieve in eight years what President Tinubu had accomplished in his first year in office.

“The opposition’s efforts to burden the administration with ceaseless, contrived, unjustified and diversionary reproval is grossly miscalculated and misled.

“The sheer length of Atiku’s prevaricative epistle of a statement is testament to the expanse of the administration’s policy and programme uptake in 365 short days.

“President Tinubu remains unshakable in his commitment to building concrete blocks of progress and greatness for Nigeria.

“While Atiku and his band of mudslingers idle away, the president will continue, unstoppably, to deliver high grade infrastructure not only in our nation’s capital, Abuja, but all around the country,” Morka said.(NAN)