Borno Massacre: Fayemi Says Military Is Overwhelmed

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ekiti State governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, says that the military is overwhelmed stressing the need for local communities to be involved in the fight against insurgency.

Fayemi, who also doubles as the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), disclosed this when he and some governors paid a visit to Babagana Zulum, the Borno state governor over the recent Boko Haram attack in the state.

African Examiner recalls that Boko Haram insurgents attacked Borno, killing 43 farmers in Zabarmari, Jere Local Government in the state.

According to a statement from Fayemi’s office, the Ekiti governor stated that the attack is “by far beyond any imagination.”

“It was a massacre, and it was one that none of us could come to terms easily,” the governor said.

“The reality we can all say, and I personally as security scholar, the reality I can see is that our military is overwhelmed. Our military is no longer in a position to single-handedly tackle this menace effectively.

“If one were to suggest a coalition beyond that will even include our neighbouring countries, who are probably more experienced in fighting an asymmetrical war. It will not be a loss of our pride as a country.”

According to Fayemi, the governors were in Borno as “an expression of our own frustration”.

“We can’t bring back the people we have lost in the last couple of days, but if we do not take the necessary steps the entire nation will be consumed by this insurgency,” he said.

