Tinubu Confers National Honour Of MON On Super Eagles Players, Landed Property

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has conferred the national honour of Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) on every member of the Super Eagles that participated at the just concluded African Cup of Nations.

President Bola Tinubu is presently hosting Nigeria’s national football team, the Super Eagles, at the Council Chambers of the State House.

This meeting on Tuesday follows closely on the heels of their recent match against the host nation, Côte d’Ivoire, in the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations finals, where they fell short in their bid to win the trophy.

Further recognising their achievements, the federal government, through the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mr Nyesome Wike, granted each team member a plot of land and a flat in a yet-to-be-disclosed location.





