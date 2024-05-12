Tinubu Congratulates Deby As Chad’s President-Elect

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has congratulated President-Elect of the Republic of Chad, Mahamat Déby, on his election victory.

Presidential Spokesman Chief Ajuri Ngelale in a statement issued on Sunday, said Tinubu affirmed that the successful conduct of elections in the nation showed the commitment of the government and the people of Chad to democracy and orderly transitions in the region.

Tinubu assured President-elect Déby that Nigeria would continue to work closely with the Republic of Chad, as both countries seek to enhance peace, security, and shared prosperity for the mutual benefit of their peoples.

The President also called for sustained, friendly cooperation between both nations, while wishing the President-Elect success as he undertakes noble service to the people of Chad.