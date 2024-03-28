Tinubu Congratulates Senegalese President-Elect, Faye

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Mr. Bassirou Faye on his election as the President of the Republic of Senegal.

A statement issued by Presidential Spokesman, Chief Ajuri Ngelale on Wednesday said Tinubu noted that President-elect Faye comes with great promise and a sterling record, wishing him success as he takes on this important job of leading the good people of Senegal.

Tinubu also congratulated President Macky Sall, for overseeing an election that has been widely adjudged as peaceful and transparent.

Tinubu stated that the success of the presidential election in Senegal and the successful conduct of the general election in Liberia a few months ago have affirmed his long-held conviction that the taproot of democracy is deeply established in West Africa and would only grow stronger as it is watered by good governance, justice, and fairness to all.

As the Chairman of ECOWAS, the President affirmed that the successful conduct of the Senegal election is a boost to the sub-regional organization in its efforts to promote peace and constitutional order, as well as strengthen ties among member states.

Tinubu congratulated the people of Senegal and assured them of Nigeria’s best wishes and support.