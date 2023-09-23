Tinubu Hails Amadi For Winning 2023 Prize For Science With Innovative Respiratory Technologies For Newborns

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has joined Nigerians, the academia, and the scientific community in congratulating Professor Hippolite Amadi for being awarded the 2023 edition of The Nigeria Prize for Science.

According to a statement issued on Friday by Presidential Spokesman, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, the Advisory Board of The Nigeria Prize for Science on Thursday announced Amadi’s novel scientific work on respiratory technologies for preserving the lives of Nigerian newborns as the winner of the 2023 edition of The Nigeria Prize for Science.

The winning innovations comprise a non-invasive Neonatal Ventilator, an Oxygen Delivery Blender System, and an Oxygen Splitter System, all powered by solar energy.

These innovations have undergone testing in various Nigerian hospitals and have proven to be cost-effective, leading to significant reductions in neonatal care expenses.

Amadi, a distinguished Professor of Medical Technology at Imo State University and a visiting Professor of Medical Engineering and Technology at Imperial College London, was honoured for his groundbreaking respiratory technologies for newborns.

Commending this innovative healthcare solution, Tinubu expressed delight that the Nigerian scientist’s innovation has already reduced neonatal care costs significantly and saved lives in verified hospitals that have adopted the use of the solar-powered neonatal ventilator.

The President commended Amadi for leveraging his extensive background in medical engineering and technology, with a special focus on affordable medical systems, for the betterment, progress, and benefit of Nigerians and humanity in general.

He noted that this significant work by this great Nigerian scientist would contribute to keeping more Nigerian children alive after birth and preparing them for a better future as positive changemakers and influencers both at home and abroad.

Furthermore, the President extended his gratitude to Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Limited for awarding Amadi the $100,000 Prize for pioneering the neonatal care innovation, emphasizing that this gesture aligned with the Nigerian government’s commitment to collaborate with the private sector and academia to achieve more successes in critical sectors of Nigeria’s economy, including healthcare, education, technology, and innovation.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



