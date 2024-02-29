W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Tinubu In Owo To Condole Akeredolu’s Family, Visits Olowo’s Palace

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria Wednesday, February 28th, 2024

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday in Owo, Ondo State, paid a condolence visit to the family of the late former Governor of the State, Rotimi Akeredolu, and visited the palace of the Olowo of Owo Kingdom, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye III.

Speaking at the palace of the Olowo of Owo Kingdom, the President eulogized the late Akeredolu as a statesman and a distinguished legal luminary who served his people with unwavering dedication.  

‘‘We lost an illustrious son. Akeredolu was very close to me and an ally. He was a son of the soil, and I have come to pay homage,’’ the President said at the Olowo’s palace. 

He extended his prayers for the good health, progress, and prosperity of the traditional ruler and the community and thanked the people of Owo for their support to the bereaved family. 

Accompanied by the Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the President aso commiserated with the late governor’s widow, Betty, the children, and other family members.

