Tinubu Inherited Bad Economy- Finance Minister

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu administration on Monday said it inherited a bad economy with an unacceptable high rate of employment

The administration, however, assured Nigerians that it would not rely on borrowing to raise funds to fix the country while pledging to be transparent, honest and accountable to the people.

Briefing State House correspondents at the end of the inaugural Federal Executive Council meeting, presided over by Tinubu at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, while fielding questions from journalists said that the Tinubu administration met a very bad economy with inflation at 24 per cent.

Asked to describe the kind of economy the government met on the ground, he said, “Per capita had fallen steadily, inflation is at 24 per cent, unemployment is high, you know they are rebasing the way in which it’s calculated.

“Either way, it is high and youth unemployment is even unacceptably high, these are the key metrics that we have met.”

Asked to be specific on the state of the economy they met on the ground, the minister said, “We met a bad economy but the promise of Mr. President is to make it better. “

He also said that the Federal Government was not in a position to borrow money at this time, adding the emphasis is on how to create a macroeconomic environment where both local and foreign investors would invest and increase production.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



