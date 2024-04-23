Tinubu, Jonathan, Abdulsalami, Back State Police As IGP Differs

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – With calls for state police gaining mileage across the country as efforts to ramp up security increase, opinions are divided among stakeholders including the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun, President Bola Tinubu, and ex-presidents about the concept.

At a national dialogue on state police held in Abuja on Monday, the IGP faulted calls for its creation, differing from other personalities at the event.

Tagged ‘Pathways to Peace: Reimagining Policing in Nigeria,’ IGP Egbetokun at the event believed that the country is not yet “mature” for state police despite Nigeria’s myriad of security challenges.

“On the issue of state police, it is the submission of the leadership of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) that Nigeria is not yet mature and ready for the establishment of state-controlled police,” the IGP, represented by AIG Ben Okolo, said at the event organised by the Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas.

The IGP argued among other factors, that “there is the potential for abuse of power by the state political leadership.

“State governors could use the police forces under their control for political or personal gain and undermine human rights and security.

“There would also be a conflict of jurisdiction,” he said.

He suggested other things to make the police better in securing the country.

“First, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Federal Road Safety to form a department under the Nigerian police,” he said.

According to the police chief, there is also a need to ramp up the yearly recruitment of officers. This, in addition to more training for police personnel, is essential to securing Nigeria.

But President Tinubu, represented by his Vice Kashim Shettima, says his administration is committed to reforming the country’s policing system for better security of the nation.

“The commitment of the administration of President Tinubu to reform the police force and enhance security at both the national and state levels is unwavering,” Shettima said.

“We view the outcomes of today’s deliberations as crucial inputs that will guide the government’s actions towards reforming the institution of the police and achieving a safer and more secure Nigeria.”