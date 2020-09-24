AU Calls For Removal Of Sanctions Against Zimbabwe

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Zimbabwean authorities are excited about the renewed call by African leaders for America, Britain and their allies to remove sanctions on the country.

Zimbabwe has been under sanctions which came through the Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act (Zidera) following the contentious land reform.

Heads of State and Government are attending a virtual 75th Session of the United Nations General Assembly where South African President Cyril Ramaphosa reiterated the call for Western countries to lift sanctions off Zimbabwe.

President called on the international community to support the roll out of a comprehensive stimulus package for African countries to enable African countries to not only mitigate the impact of the pandemic but rebuild the continent.

“To ensure that no country is left behind, we reiterate our position as the African Union that economic sanctions against Zimbabwe and Sudan should be lifted to allow their governments to respond adequately to the pandemic,” said President Ramaphosa in his address as African Union chair.

Namibia President Hage Geingob concurred saying the sanctions had caused hardships for Zimbabweans.

“In support of the pursuit of economic development unity and prosperity of sister country Zimbabwe, I once again call for the lifting of the sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe.

“President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been pursuing reforms that will enable the people of Zimbabwe to get on a path of sustainable development and peace, therefore the continued sanctions undermine these efforts to develop the people of Zimbabwe. Namibia reiterates her deep concern over the continuation of the extra territorial sanctions,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said: “Thank you to President Cyril Ramaphosa for once again calling for an end to the debilitating sanctions that have injured the people of Zimbabwe for almost two decades.”

Zimbabwe’s Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Information Nick Mangwana commended African Heads of State.

“Africa has spoken with one voice, sanctions always hurt the poor. They are a blunt instrument and there is absolutely nothing smart about them. Under the scourge, with hardly external support, President Mnangagwa kept Zimbabwe safe,” Mangwana said.

The meeting is being held virtually in light of Cocid-19.

The theme is: “The future we want; the United Nations we need; reaffirming our collective commitment to multilateralism-confronting Covid-19 through effective multilateral action.”

