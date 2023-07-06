Tinubu Means Well For Nigerians–Fayose

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, on Thursday said that President Bola Tinubu means well for Nigerians.

While speaking with State House Correspondents after meeting Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Fayose stated that the President started on a good note with the steps he had already taken.

Fayose said, “The man I have seen today, I don’t eulogize and I don’t praise curry favour, I am no more a small boy. Let me tell you, the man I saw today and for the actions we have seen, means well for Nigeria.

“But if there’s any reason to derail, it will not be deliberate and we will all be able to draw his attention to his brief as the President and Commander-in-Chief of our country.

“Let us be optimistic, let us be hopeful and let us believe that there will be a turn around”, Fayose said.

According to him, the steps so far taken can readily give us the direction of this government. Elections have come and gone, without prejudice to the courts.

“But it’s no more time for campaign or selling a political party, it is time to govern Nigeria for the benefit of children yet unborn and those of us that are still here and to equally let you know that I had a very wonderful time with the President.

You will see him very alert and very clearly in the direction he wants to take the country, but he can’t do it alone, he needs all of us

When asked if he was still a member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Fayose said, “let me say again, unequivocally, I’ve said it in several fora. I will never be a member of the APC. I am a PDP man, if anything takes me out of the PDP or if I don’t do partisan politics again, I will be the husband of my wife at home.

“It is not a matter of party, Nigeria is bigger than all political parties and all interest groups. I want to tell you again, you don’t have to take an appointment to make a difference. Nigeria is about 200 million population, we all can’t be on appointment, whosoever makes it, either in the APC or in the attempt to have a government of national unity, it’s all about service”, he said.





