Tinubu Mourns Hero Of June 12 Struggle, Kokori

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has received the news of the passing of Frank Kokori, former Secretary-General of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), with deepest sympathies.

A statement issued on Thursday and signed by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, the late elder statesman was a foremost figure in the June 12 struggle.

The President condoled with his family, the civil society, the government, and the people of Delta state over the deeply painful loss.

Tinubu described the former labour leader, who died at 80, as a man of conscience; highly principled, courageous, and true.

“Frank Kokori was a thoroughbred democrat and activist. He fought for democracy at a great personal cost. He surrendered his liberty to fight for truth and justice. He was the finest among reformers and champions of civil rights in Nigeria.

“He was a brother in the June 12 struggle. He was uncompromising, unbending, and irrepressible. He was an exemplary comrade,” the President stated.

Tinubu, while praying for the repose of the soul of the deceased, encouraged those he left behind to take comfort in his peerless legacy.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



