Tinubu Mourns Onu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has expressed his deepest condolences to the Onu family over the passing of Chief Ogbonnaya Onu,

This was contained in a statement signed by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale.

Onu passed away on Thursday at the age of 72.

The statement further said, “the President mourns a luminous star in Nigeria’s political firmament. The first civilian governor of Abia State; former minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, a principal draughtsman in the founding of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and a valiant partner in the victory of the party in the 2015 elections.

“Most importantly, the President celebrates the life of an accomplished scholar, first-class engineer; a man of proven integrity; defiant to indiscipline, but ever yielding to the highest standards of rectitude.

“President Tinubu affirms that Chief Onu epitomizes Nigeria in concord; in wholeness, as the late statesman believed in and defended Nigeria’s unity, advocated peace, and promoted fellowship across the Niger.

“”The President also condoles with the friends and associates of Chief Onu, Ebonyi and Abia State Governments, and all Nigerians grieving this gaping loss.

President Tinubu prays to God Almighty to grant repose to the gentle soul of this great leader, the statement added.