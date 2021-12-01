Buhari Receives South Africa’s President

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa is presently being received by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

President Ramaphosa arrived at the Villa at about 10 a.m amid fear of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 currently being detected in countries across the world.

This development is coming after the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced the discovery of the first case of Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the country.

The agenda for the President’s visit to Nigeria is still sketchy as of press time.