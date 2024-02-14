Tinubu Not Responsible For Current Hardship In Country, Onanuga Blasts Governors

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Presidency has tasked state governors and council chairmen to take charge of their responsibilities as a solution to the food crisis and hardship in Nigeria.

President Bola Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, stated that Nigeria would be better if governors and local government chairmen increased food production in their locality.

Posting on X, Onanuga slammed governors for blaming the Federal Government for the food shortage in the country.

“Let the governors and council chairmen wake up to their responsibilities. The Federal Government is not the only actor in town.

“You have your duties cut out for you. Imagine each state making efforts to boost food production in its domain, build one world class hospital, good roads, good schools etc. Imagine what our country would have become.

“But while governors and the councils shirk their responsibilities, they are quick to call out the Federal Government, which is far away from the people those governors govern.

“Let all governors govern well, along with their councils, food inflation, at least, will disappear. Our Federalism may not be perfect, but we are not a unitary state, where everything must flow from the centre,” he said.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



