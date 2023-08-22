Tinubu Orders NIMC DG To Proceed On Pre-Retirement Leave, Appoints Others

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has directed the commencement of 90-day pre-retirement leave for the Director-General/CEO of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Aliyu Abubakar Aziz, with effect from August 24, 2023 leading to his eventual retirement from service on November 24, 2023.

Presidential Spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale in a statement on Tuesday said the President approved the appointment of Bisoye Coker-Odusote to serve as the Acting Director-General/CEO of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) for a 90-day period, with effect from August 24, 2023, after which, a full term of four years will begin as the substantive NIMC Director-General/CEO, starting on November 24, 2023.

Furthermore, Tinubu approved the appointment of Yusuf Buba Yakub to serve as the Director/CEO of the Directorate of Technical Aid Corps (DTAC).

This followed the recent expiration of tenure of the former DTAC Director/CEO, Dr. Pius Osunyikanmi.

The appointment takes immediate effect.





