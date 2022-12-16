AHF, Anchor University Sign Agreements To Build Multipurpose Africa Heritage Center In Lagos

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Anchor University, Lagos, Nigeria and the Africa Heritage Foundation, Atlanta, USA have agreed to build a multipurpose Africa Heritage Center in Lagos.

This agreement was contained in a memorandum of understanding signed by the Vice Chancellor of the Anchor University, Prof. Samuel Oyebandele and the President of the Africa Heritage Foundation, Ambassador Tunde Adetunji during the 4th convocation ceremony of the school.

Speaking to the African Examiner after signing the MoU, Amb Adetunji said when completed completed, the Africa Heritage Center will consist of the Center for global initiatives, Institute of policy and strategic studies, museum of cultural anthropology, Africa radio and television services, research archives, conference halls, training center as well as hall of fame center.

His words:

“We did it not because it is easy, but because it is the only right thing to do at this particular time for our next generation and as we set sail on this project we humbly request you to join us. By the year 2030 this is something we can achieve for Africa, and as we set sail on this project we humbly request your cooperation and support.

“The Africa House at the Africa Heritage Center will be established in all the five regions of Africa and the Diaspora making it the sixth region. The regions are North Africa, South Africa, East Africa, West Africa and the Diaspora. This center will be the incubator of knowledge, research and international relations for the entire 55 nations of Africa.

“Each phase of this capital project in each region of Africa is expected to cost over ten million dollars each and projected for completion by the year 2030 according to the SDG 7 UN on sustainable development.

“We call on government institutions, banking institutions, philanthropists, individuals and organizations to support this project financially for the posterity and future of Africa youths, education, technology, growth and development.”

African Examiner reports that the Africa Heritage Foundation (AHF 5o1c3) is a nonprofit organization established in the USA since 1996.

The foundation has created a landmark achievement of bridging the gap and building the bridge of economic development, technology and qualitative education between the 55 nations of Africa, USA, the diaspora and the global community.

The foundation and the center is affiliated with university institutions like Historically black colleges and universities (HBCU) in the USA, Universities in Brazil, the Caribbean, Chamber of commerce, city and state governments, United Nations, African Union commission, World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), and many nonprofit organizations.