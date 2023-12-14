Tinubu Replaces FAAN, NAMA MDs, Four Others

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has sacked the six Managing Directors and Directors-General of parastatals in the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development.

This was disclosed in a statement on Wednesday by his Special Adviser (Media and Publicity), Ajuri Ngelale.

The affected directors include the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau, Nigerian Meteorological Agency, Nigerian College of Aviation Technology and Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority.

The sack is in tandem with his Renewed Hope Agenda, which is to bring world-class standards to Nigerian Civil Aviation in consumer protection and the promotion of the well-being of Nigerian passengers and the high cost of underperformance in the sector, Ngelale stated.

“The Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mr. Kabir Yusuf Mohammed, has been removed from office and replaced with Mrs. Olubunmi Oluwaseun Kuku as the substantive Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria.

“Managing Director of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Mr. Tayib Adetunji Odunowo, has been removed from office and replaced with Engr. Umar Ahmed Farouk is the substantive Managing Director of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency.

“Director-General of the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), Engr. Akinola Olateru has been removed from office and replaced with Mr. Alex Badeh Jr. as the substantive Director-General of the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau,” the statement read.





