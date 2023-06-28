Tinubu Returns After Paris, London Trips

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu returned to the country on Tuesday after his trips to Paris and London and expressed his best wishes to Nigerians during the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

Tinubu, who arrived in Lagos after his seven-day trip abroad expressed gratitude to Nigerians for the overwhelming reception accorded him while also expressing his best wishes to Nigerians during the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

A statement issued on Tuesday and signed by Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake said the President received a tumultuous welcome from a massive crowd of Nigerians upon his return to the country.

He had traveled to Paris, France to attend the summit on ”A New Global Financing Pact” and had also made a brief private visit to London, United Kingdom.

The statement said as Tinubu’s convoy made its way from Ikeja to his private residence in Bourdillon, Ikoyi, Lagosians lined the road from Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), enthusiastically waving and expressing their joy.

This marked Tinubu’s first visit to Lagos since his inauguration as Nigeria’s President on May 29.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, Acting Inspector-General of Police Olukayode Egbetokun, National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, Senators and Representatives from Lagos State, as well as party officials warmly received Tinubu upon his arrival in Lagos.

The 81 Division of the Nigerian Army in conjunction with personnel from the Nigerian Navy and Nigerian Air Force also mounted a guard of honour for him, while the standing troupe of the Lagos State Council for Arts and Culture entertained guests.

Tinubu is scheduled to join fellow Muslim faithful for the Eid prayers on Wednesday at the Obalende Eid Prayer Ground, located at Dodan Barracks





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



