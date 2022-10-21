CAN President Distances Self From APC Presidential Campaign Council List

CAN President Distances Self From APC Presidential Campaign Council ListLatest News, News Across Nigeria Friday, October 21st, 2022
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh has distanced himself from a revised list of members of the Tinubu/Shettima 2023 President Campaign Council.
In a statement, Archbishop Okoh said the development was worrisome.
He said CAN is noted for its stance on non-partisanship and that the body will launch an investigation into the matter.
“At the end of the probe, CAN will take fair, but decisive and appropriate action with a view to defending the ideals of the umbrella Christian body I lead by the grace of the Almighty God,” the CAN President said.
