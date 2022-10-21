W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

CAN President Distances Self From APC Presidential Campaign Council List

Posted by Latest News, News Across Nigeria Friday, October 21st, 2022

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh has distanced himself from a revised list of members of the Tinubu/Shettima 2023 President Campaign Council.

In a statement, Archbishop Okoh said the development was worrisome.

He said CAN is noted for its stance on non-partisanship and that the body will launch an investigation into the matter.



“At the end of the probe, CAN will take fair, but decisive and appropriate action with a view to defending the ideals of the umbrella Christian body I lead by the grace of the Almighty God,” the CAN President said.

Related Posts


            

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=82285

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

UBA

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us