Tinubu Sacks FCCPC, BPE Chief Executives

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has sacked the chief executives of the Federal Competition and the Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) and the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE).

Presidential spokesman Ajuri Ngelale disclosed this in a late Monday statement, saying the dismissal of Babatunde Irukera as the FCCPC EVC/CEO and Alexander Ayoola Okoh of BPE is part of restructuring moves.

“In conformity with plans to restructure and reposition critical agencies of the Federal Government toward protecting the rights of Nigerian consumers and providing a strong basis for enhanced contributions to the nation’s economy by key growth-enabling institutions, President Bola Tinubu has dismissed the following Chief Executive Officers:

“(1) Mr. Babatunde Irukera — EVC/CEO, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC). (2) Mr. Alexander Ayoola Okoh — Director-General/CEO, Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE)

“The two dismissed Chief Executives are directed to hand over to the next most senior officer in their respective agencies, pending the appointment of new Chief Executive Officers. By this directive of the President, their removal from office takes immediate effect,” the statement added.

Grateful for the Opportunity’

Grateful for the opportunity to have served the incredibly vibrant & loyal Nigerian citizens/consumers. They deserve a better deal. I leave behind a strong Institutional advocate in the FCCPC, & an outstanding team of soldiers who work there daily for the cause of fair markets.

— Babatunde Irukera (@TundeIrukera) January 8, 2024

Following the move, Irukera took to his X handle to express gratitude for the opportunity to serve the country.

“Grateful for the opportunity to have served the incredibly vibrant & loyal Nigerian citizens/consumers,” he wrote late Monday.

“They deserve a better deal. I leave behind a strong institutional advocate in the FCCPC, & an outstanding team of soldiers who work there daily for the cause of fair markets.”





