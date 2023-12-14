Tinubu Sacks Heads Of Agencies In Aviation Sector

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has approved new appointments in the Aviation and Aerospace Development sector of the economy.

Mr Ajuri Ngelale, President’s spokeman stated that the appointments were part of the President’s determination to bring Nigeria’s civil aviation to world class standards for the wellbeing of fliers and of stakeholders.

While some heads of agencies in the sector were replaced, one was suspended and awaiting investigation by the EFCC.

In the new arrangement, Mrs Olubunmi Kuku replaced Mr Kabir Mohammed as Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria.

Mr Umar Farouk replaced Mr Tayib Odunowo as Managing Director of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency.

Mr Alex Badeh Jr. takes over from Mr Akinola Olateru as the Director-General of the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency now has Prof. Charles Anosike as its Director-General. He takes over from Prof. Mansur Matazu.

The Rector of the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Capt. Alkali Modibbo hands over to Mr Joseph Imalighwe as the Acting Rector.

Imalighwe’s appointment is pending the appointment of a substantive rector in accordance with the NCAT Act (2022).

The Director-General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Musa Nuhu was suspended from office to enable the EFCC to conduct an unfettered investigation into his activities as director-general.

Other senior officials of the NCAA are also to be investigated by the EFCC.

Nuhu was replaced by Capt. Chris Najomo as the acting Director-General.

The president also approved a diligent process by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development to recruit a substantive vice-chancellor and other principal officers for the Abuja-based African Aviation and Aerospace University.

Tinubu anticipates that the new leadership across the aviation sector will uphold the safety, convenience, and comfort of the Nigerian people as primary and sacrosanct in all of their administrative activities.

Ngelale stated that because of the cost of underperformance in the sector, the president demanded immediate establishment of world-class policy design, implementation, and regulatory framework to reposition aviation to align with his “Renewed Hope’’ agenda.

He added that all of the president’s directives took immediate effect. (NAN)





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



