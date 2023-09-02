Tinubu Sacks NASENI Boss, Appoints Halilu As New EVC/CEO

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has terminated the tenure of Dr. Bashir Gwandu as Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI)

The President has approved the appointment of Khalil Suleiman Halilu as the new Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

This was contained in a statement issued on Friday by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale

The statement said, “by this appointment, Khalil Suleiman Halilu will serve for an initial term of five years in accordance with the relevant sections of the NASENI Act, 2014.

“Mr. Halilu, 32, is expected to bring his significant experience as an innovator and technology expert to bear in this important new national assignment”

“The tenure of Dr. Bashir Gwandu as EVC/CEO of NASENI is hereby terminated”

“By the directive of the President, this appointment takes immediate effect”, the statement added





