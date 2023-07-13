Tinubu Seeks NASS Approval for N500bn Palliatives

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has requested the National Assembly to approve N500 billion for palliatives to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal on Nigerians.

This is contained in a letter addressed to the House of Representatives and read by the Speaker, Rep. Tajudeen Abbas at plenary on Wednesday.

“I write to the House of Representatives to approve the amendment of the 2022 Supplementary Appropriation Act.

“The request has become necessary to among other things source for funds necessary to provide palliative to mitigate the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy on Nigerians.

“Thus, the sum of N500 billion Naira only has been extracted from the 2022 Supplementary Act of N819,536,937,815 for the provision of palliative to cushion the effect of petrol subsidy removal.

“While I hope that the House of Representatives will consider this request expeditiously,” he said.

In his ruling, the Speaker, Rep. Tajudeen Abbas said that the request would be considered on Thursday, July 13, urging members interested to prepare for the debate.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



