Women Should Date Multiple Men To Increase Chances Of Marriage – Tacha

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Natacha Akide, better known as Tacha, has advised single ladies to date many men so that their chances of settling down will accelerate.

According to Tacha, a lady who dates at least three men at the same time has a good probability of being engaged.

The reality star gave the advice in a video message shared on her X (formerly Twitter) handle recently.

She said: “If you want that ring sis, date at least three guys. If Martins doesn’t pop the question, Easy would, and if Easy does not ask the question, Femi would.”

Tacha also tasked ladies to stop caring about people’s opinions and to ask their male partners for financial assistance as not doing so does not mean they are ‘good girls’.





