Full lists: Wizkid Bags 3 Awards At AFRIMA 2021

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerian singer, Ayo Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid bagged three awards at the recent All Africa Music Awards 2021.

During the event, which was held in Lagos on Sunday night, Wizkid won the Artist of the Year Awards, and his song, Essence, which featured Temz bagged the Best African Collaboration and Song of the Year.

However, the biggest winner at the event was Iba One, a Malian singer, who won five awards.

See the full list of awardees below:

Album of The Year – Iba One (Mali)

Best Female in Central Africa – Shan’L ( Gabon)

Artiste of The Year – Wizkid (Nigeria)

African Fan’s Favorite – Fireboy DML (Nigeria)

Best African Collaboration – Wizkid (Nigeria)

Best Artiste, Duo Or Group In African Pop -Iba One (Mali)

Best African Duo – Sauti Sol (Kenya)

Best Artiste, Duo Or Group In African r ‘n’ b & Soul – Nikita Kering (Kenya)

Best African Rapper / Lyricist – Elow’n (Cote d’Ivoire)

Best Female Artiste In African Inspirational Music – Shanah Manjeru (Kenya)

Best Artiste In African Inspirational Music – Iba One (Mali)

Best African Video – Steven Awuku – (Guinea)

Song Writer of the Year – Iba One (Mali)

Song Of The Year – Wizkid (Nigeria)

Best Producer of The Year – Legendary Beatz (Nigeria)

Best artist in African Dancehall – Stonebwoy (Ghana)

Best Artiste or Duo in African Dance or Choreography- Flavour (Nigeria)

Best Female Artiste in Northern Africa – Manal Benchlikha (Morocco)

Breakout artiste of the Year – Djelykaba Bintou (Guinea)

Best Male Artiste in Northern Africa – Dizzy Dros (Morocco)

Best Promising African Act – El Grande Toto (Morocco)

Best Male Artiste in Western Africa – Iba One (Mali)

Best Female Artiste East Africa category – Nikita Kering (Kenya)

Best Male in East Africa – Eddy Kenzo (Uganda)

Best Male in Central Africa – Fally Ipupa (DR Congo)

Best Male in South Africa – Blaq Diamond (South Africa)

Best African DJ – DJ Sinyorita (Tanzania)

More to come…