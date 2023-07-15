Tinubu To Attend 5th AU Mid-Year Coordination Meeting In Nairobi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu will leave on Saturday for Nairobi, Kenya to participate in the Fifth Mid-Year Coordination Meeting (5thMYCM) of the African Union (AU), the Regional Economic Communities (RECs), the Regional Mechanisms (RMs), and the African Union Member States.

This was contained in a statement issued by Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Mr. Dele Alake

As the Chairperson of ECOWAS, Tinubu would join Heads of State and Government, Foreign Ministers of the AU Member-States, and high-level dignitaries at the mid-year meeting which would take place on Sunday.

The President would present a report on the status of regional integration in ECOWAS, highlighting actions carried out during the period under review by ECOWAS institutions, member-states, the private sector, and other stakeholders to deepen integration through trade, free movement of persons, investment promotion, infrastructure development, peace, security and stability.

The 5th MYCM, which is convening under the AU’s theme for 2023 christened “Acceleration of African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Implementation,” would bring together the Bureau of the AU Assembly, comprising the Heads of State and Government from Comoros, Botswana, Burundi, and Senegal, as well as the leaders of the eight RECs.

These regional economic communities include ECOWAS chaired by Nigeria, the East African Community (EAC), the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), the Southern African Development Community (SADC), the Community of Sahel–Saharan States (CEN SAD), the Arab Maghreb Union (UMA), and the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS).

The meeting would also involve the African Union Commission and the RMs.

President Tinubu, who would be accompanied by senior government officials, is expected to return to the country at the conclusion of the meeting.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



