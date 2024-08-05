Tinubu To Protesters: Stop The Protests, I’ve Heard You Loud And Clear

President Bola Tinubu on Sunday appealed to youths protesting the hunger and hardship in the country to stop the protest, saying that he heard their demands loud and clear.

In a nationwide broadcast to Nigerians, Tinubu assured that all their demands are being addressed by his government.

‘My dear Nigerians, especially our youth, I have heard you loud and clear. I understand the pain and frustration that drive these protests, and I want to assure you that our government is committed to listening and addressing the concerns of our citizens’, Tinubu said

He said, ‘I speak to you today with a heavy heart and a sense of responsibility, aware of the turmoil and violent protests unleashed in some of our states.