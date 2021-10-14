Lagos Announces Extension Of Repair Work On Airports Flyover Bridge

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Lagos State Government has announced that the ongoing repair of the Airport Flyover Bridge along Apapa/Oshodi Expressway has been rescheduled for completion by October 2021.

The state Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde made this known in a statement issued to newsmen in Lagos on Thursday.

Oladeinde said the completion of work on the bridge was earlier scheduled for completion on Oct. 3.

The commissioner explained that the extension of the repair works on the bridge was to allow the concrete jacketing of the damaged bridge achieve maximum strength before opening.

He said: “I want to assure motorists that the main carriage way would be open as soon as the aforementioned process is completed.

“It is important to note that any form of haste will be detrimental to the progress made in restoring the structure back to optimum standard.”

The commissioner said motorists would continue with the current traffic diversion plan involving the use of the alternate lanes freed up by the contractors during the course of the rehabilitation.

Oladeinde lauded the citizenry for their perseverance in the face of simultaneous construction works within the state.

He, therefore, appealed for more cooperation with the government and its agencies on the field as it would speed up the project and provide seamless movement in the nearest future.

African Examiner recalls that the structure of the bridge was affected by the inferno that occurred in January 2021 as a result of a loaded PMS tanker which exploded in a fireball.

NAN























