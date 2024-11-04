W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Tinubu To Swear In New Ministers Monday

Posted by Featured, Latest Headlines, News Across Nigeria Sunday, November 3rd, 2024

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu will swear in the seven newly appointed ministers on Monday.

Mr Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President, Information and Strategy, said this on his X handle on Sunday.

The new ministers to be sworn in are Dr Nentawe Yilwatda as Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi as Minister of Labour & Employment, and Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu as Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

Others are Jumoke Oduwole as Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment (Trade and Investment); Idi Mukhtar Maiha as Minister of Livestock Development; Yusuf Ata as Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development; and Dr Suwaiba Ahmad as Minister of State for Education.

The newly appointed ministers will be sworn-in at the Council Chambers, Presidential Villa. (NAN)

 

