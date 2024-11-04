Tinubu To Swear In New Ministers Monday

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu will swear in the seven newly appointed ministers on Monday.

Mr Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President, Information and Strategy, said this on his X handle on Sunday.

The new ministers to be sworn in are Dr Nentawe Yilwatda as Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi as Minister of Labour & Employment, and Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu as Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

Others are Jumoke Oduwole as Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment (Trade and Investment); Idi Mukhtar Maiha as Minister of Livestock Development; Yusuf Ata as Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development; and Dr Suwaiba Ahmad as Minister of State for Education.

The newly appointed ministers will be sworn-in at the Council Chambers, Presidential Villa. (NAN)