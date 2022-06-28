Creativity Of Nigerian Youths, Guarantee Of Nigeria’s Prosperity – Osinbajo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that the relentless drive, energy and creativity of young Nigerians is the guarantee that the country would prosper and provide jobs and opportunities for the millions of youths coming into the job market yearly.

Osinbajo stated this at the 5th National Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Awards Dinner held at the State House Old Banquet Hall.

Praising the steadfastness and contributions of young entrepreneurs that won prizes at the event, the Vice President noted that “these MSMEs tell the story of our country’s great economic future.”

According to him, “we are set to manufacture our own vehicles, clean energy trucks and cars, and we are on course to manufacturing our own weapons, armoured mobile platforms and aircraft. We have all it takes.”

Making specific reference to prospects in the manufacturing and technology sectors, the Vice President noted: “I believe that MSMEs in technology and manufacturing especially in the clean energy or green economy deserve special mention. I am convinced that this sector will be crucial in global industrial development in the coming years and will leapfrog Nigeria to economic prosperity.”

The Vice President reiterated the commitment of the Federal Government to supporting small businesses by providing the enabling environment for them to thrive.

He said that the improvement in the value of prizes given to award winners from an initial one star prize car in 2018 for the MSME of the Year winner to 10 cars in all categories in 2022, “is to underscore the significant improvement that has been built between the private sector and the Federal Government over the years.”

Osinbajo then announced arrangements for the establishment of MSME Shared Facility projects comprising the Kaduna State Tomato Paste Production Hub and the Ogun State refurbished Adire market.

“Other facilities are now being established in Gombe, Bauchi, Kebbi, Ebonyi, Delta, Nasarawa, Ekiti, Abia and Kano States,” he added.