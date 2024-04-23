Tinubu To Visit Netherlands; Attend Economic Summit In Saudi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu will on Tuesday depart Abuja for the Kingdom of the Netherlands on an official visit on invitation of Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

This is contained in a statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Monday in Abuja.

While in the Netherlands, Tinubu will engage in high-level discussions with the Prime Minister, as well as hold separate meetings with His Royal Majesty, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Kingdom.

The Queen is the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development (UNSGSA).

The President will participate in the Nigerian-Dutch Business and Investment Forum together with heads of conglomerates and organisations in both countries.

They will explore opportunities for collaboration and partnerships, especially in agriculture and water management towards innovative solutions for sustainable farming practices.

There will also be extensive discussions with the Dutch officials on port management operations for which they have world-renowned expertise.

After his engagements in the Netherlands, Tinubu will proceed to attend a special World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting scheduled for April 28 and April 29 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The World Economic Forum meeting will focus on Global Collaboration, Growth and Energy for Development.

The President and his entourage will use the opportunity of the gathering of over 1,000 leaders from business, government, and academia to engage in discussions in furtherance of his Renewed Hope Agenda for the country.

The President will be accompanied by some ministers and other senior government officials.(NAN)