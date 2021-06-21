Tinubu Under Investigation, Says EFCC Boss

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, has stated that they are currently investigating the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Bawa however disclosed that the investigation would take time.

He disclosed this during an interview with ThisDay, saying that they have a request for Tinubu’s assets declaration form.

He said: “You asked me a question earlier about arresting people before an investigation and now you are saying why didn’t we arrest Tinubu? Why didn’t you just say ‘arrest him’?

“Investigation is ongoing. When you are investigating matters like this, they don’t end in a day. Thousands of investigations are going on, on a daily basis.

“You understand? You know you are from the media. After you will say we are doing a media trial.”

Omokri To EFCC: Be genuine

Meanwhile, Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has urged the EFCC to be genuine in its ongoing investigation of Bola Tinubu.

Omokri made the appeal while commending EFCC for confirming that Tinubu was under investigation.

In a tweet, the former presidential aide recalled how some bullion vans were seen entering and exiting Tinubu’s residence during the last presidential election.

“I commend the EFCC for confirming that the so-called National Leader of the APC (a position unknown to law) Bola Tinubu is being probed. We hope for a genuine probe.

“Tinubu was caught with bullion vans going in and out of his home on Election Day. We expect justice!”























