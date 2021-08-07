Why I Did Not Support Obaseki’s Reelection – Afegbua

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Kassim Afegbua, spokesman of Ibrahim Babangida, has opened up on why he did not support the reelection of Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo, during the 2020 gubernatorial election in the state.

Afegbu made this known in an interview saying that he never regretted his decision to work against Obaseki even though they served together in the same cabinet during the administration of Adams Oshiomhole.

“In Edo state where I come from, Godwin Obaseki, the current governor, was part of the cabinet where we served under comrade Adams Oshiomhole. When he was brought forward as a gubernatorial candidate, I publicly objected that I was not going to support him in 2016. In 2020, he left the APC for People’s Democratic Party (PDP) where I belong, and I said no, that the party imposed him on us. I openly campaigned against him. But others would pretend and hide and benefit from the largesse that he’s bringing, I said no,” he said.

“My own is that the morality of your coming is subject to questioning. Everyone knew I worked assiduously for the opposition party. For me, it’s about the state and not about individuals, and I believe very strongly that members have a role to play in keeping the philosophy and ideology of a political party. If there is an aspirant, and you brought someone because he’s a state governor with state funds to spend, I don’t think that’s the right thing to do. So I said no.

“I am consistent. I left the APC because of the same issue in the past. You said you were going to do restructuring, create jobs and all of that, but since you came on board, the country has collapsed right under your feet. So that means you deceived Nigerians.”

He stated that joining politics is one of the worst decisions he ever made.

“I have gone through a lot of challenges. I have survived two assassination attempts on my life. Those scenarios were close shaves and I have scars all over my body to show for them. Oftentimes there are still threats because I criticize government for not doing the right thing,” he added.

“For me, joining politics would rank as one of the worst decisions of my career. I found out that it is not for people of my orientation, but I am already in it.

“If I tell you half of what I have seen in politics, it will amaze you really. But I’m sure that I will be able to put it all out when I am writing my memoirs. I am a very honest person even if I have to say so myself.

“I remember how the party ditched Donald Duke then. But if you try it here, they will say you are doing anti-party activities. I don’t like to swallow everything hook, line and sinker. And that’s why oftentimes I like to follow the dictates of my conscience, and most times it has led me aright. I’m not materialistic. One thing I have come to realise is that politics is not a vocation for people who are honest.

“I don’t like shortchanging people. I am internally blunt to a fault. That is why they say those who are honest in politics are lonely men. I think I am a lonely man in politics. If I’m not going to support your aspiration for a particular position, I will tell you pointedly and will give you my reasons rather than pretending so that I can benefit from your largesse.”























