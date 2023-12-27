Tinubu Won’t Fix Nigeria Even In 30 Years –Bwala

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Daniel Bwala, has stated that the present administration of President Bola Tinubu may fold up like that of President Buhari, his predecessor.

According to Bwala, this was exactly how Nigerians were told to be patient for eight years while the Buhari administration was doing little or nothing.

Bwala stated this when he appeared on Channels Television on Tuesday saying that Tinubu has already spent 31.8 percent of his first term in office and has only succeeded in increasing the sufferings of Nigerians during this period.

“When people talk about being patient and waiting, you have to look at the time frame the public officer is expected to execute the work.

“The President has just been voted into a term of four years. He is eight months into the term which constitutes 31.8 percent of the total time that he has.

“He has less than 70 percent time in government, when is that going to happen? When President Buhari took over in 2015 it was the same language and we patiently followed and he finished the first term and finished the second term.

“When there is a fundamental problem with policy, time is irrelevant, 30 years it will not work. Most of the economists I’ve listened to have faulted the President’s budget with which he was supposed to deliver the agenda flat-out…

“We want to see deliverables. Nigerians are tired of English, Mathematics, Economics, Science, and Technology. We want to see practical things.”





