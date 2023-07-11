Tinubu Writes Senate, Seeks Confirmation Of New Service Chiefs

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has sought the approval of the Senate for confirmation of new nominated Service Chiefs.

Tinubu’s request was contained in a letter addressed to President of Senate Godswill Akpabio and read at plenary.

Tinubu in the letter reads:

“In compliance with the provisions of section 18 subsection 1 of the Armed Forces Act , 2004 I’m pleased to present for confirmation by the Senate, the following nominees listed below as Chief of Defence Staff and Service Chiefs of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Chief of Defence Staff, Maj. Gen. C.G Musa , Chief of Army Staff, Maj. T. A Lagbaja , Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, Chief of Air Staff, AVM H.B Abubakar.

“The Senate is invited to note the current security situation of our country, which requires concerted efforts of both the legislative and the executive to ensure a well protected nation.

“This informed the review of our defence architecture and appointment of new leaders to work in synergy with one another to achieve the level of optimal performance expected of the military .

“While I hope that the request will receive the expeditious consideration and confirmation of the Nigerian Senate, please accept, distinguished Senate President and distinguished senators, the assurances of my highest consideration,” Tinubu said.

(NAN)





