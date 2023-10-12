Tinubu’s Alleged Certificate Forgery Saga

By Stephen Ojate

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The public have been greeted with serious debates over the authenticity of Tinubu’s Chicago Degree Certificate which he, the Candidate of All Progressive Congress submitted to Independent National Election Commission (INEC) in prelude to the last year general election.

Recall that Tinubu’s Certificates have been a subject of questions for all long as the late human rights lawyer; Gani Fawehinmi (SAN) was the first person who brought Tinubu’s Certificate disparity to public domain in 1999. On October 7, 1999, the late Legal luminary sued Bola Ahmed Tinubu was then the Governor of Lagos at the federal High Court in Lagos. In the suit filed by the late sage, he raised questions on Tinubu certificates saying he (Bola Ahmed Tinubu) made false claims on his two documents.

Thus, the present dust raised by Atiku Abubakar, the erstwhile President Candidate of People’s Democratic Party over President’s Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s credentials was a follow-up on long age alleged certificates falsification. Last week, Atiku Abubakar had a world press conference where he made known to public all the lapses on President Tinubu certificates following the documents made available to him by Chicago State University where the incumbent President claimed to have had his degree. Atiku further averred that he was not stopping at this as he would use all the documents at his disposal to pursue his election results appeal at the Supreme Court.

Following the latest development, the social media platform has been agoged over the whole political issues. The stance and opinion of many people on current debates no doubt have been swayed by ethnic and political coloration. Even those who were not within these angles have remained undecided. As one who has been following all political events in the country, I decide to make my position known to the public on the whole ongoing political drama by the duo. To start with, I must make it clear to the public that I am neither a member of All Progress Congress nor People’s Democratic Party but my stance on this article is base on similar political precedents.

My reader could recall that Bola Ahmed Tinubu was not the first person facing an upheaval task on false Certificate claims. At the previous administration, President Muhammad Buhari was greeted with the similar issue. The contention over former President Buhari was taking to Supreme Court and the no-certificate claims was dismissed by the apex court. Sequel to the above, I have every reason to say that the current certificates drama involving Tinubu and Atiku would not be anyway different. Aside Tinubu and his associates lobbing the apex court to dismiss the case, the suit by Atiku will not make headway because of ethnic sentiment among the judges.

Even when the Apex Court Judges see facts from Atiku’s suit, the issue of precedent and ethnic coloration will divide the judges. There is likelihood that the Court Judges will not never look into the substance presented by Atiku. Just like the saying that what is good for the goose is also good for the gander will determine the outcome of the suit. The ideal of giving Former President Buhari, a Northern person a clean sheet by the Supreme Court in spite of glaring evidences will equally be replicated on the incumbent President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

I therefore conclude that the Supreme Court Judges will never crucify Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the fact made available before them but the case will be dismissed to avoid misinterpretation that they (Judges) are against presidency from Southern extraction.

Stephen Ojate is a Journalist and Public Affairs Commentator writes from Abuja. He is on whatsapp platform and reachable via phone number 09075716236