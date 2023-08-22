We Have No Plans For Mason Greenwood- Manchester United

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – English Premiership side, Manchester United, on Monday issued a statement saying that Mason Greenwood does not have any future with the club.

This development is coming at the end of an internal investigation into allegations made against the 21-year-old.

The statement reads in part: “Based on the evidence available to us, we have concluded that the material posted online did not provide a full picture and that Mason did not commit the offences in respect of which he was originally charged.

“That said, as Mason publicly acknowledges today, he has made mistakes which he is taking responsibility for.

“All those involved, including Mason, recognise the difficulties with him recommencing his career at Manchester United. It has therefore been mutually agreed that it would be most appropriate for him to do so away from Old Trafford, and we will now work with Mason to achieve that outcome.”

Speaking on the development, Greenwood thanked his boyhood club for their support.

He said: “Today’s decision has been part of a collaborative process between Manchester United, my family and me.

“I thank the club for their support since I joined aged seven. There will always be a part of me which is United.”

Greenwood further disclosed that he understands that people will always judge him based on social media reports.

The African Examiner recalls that Greewood was arrested and arraigned in court last year on sexual and physical assault charges against his girlfriend (now wife), Harriet Robson.

His statement further read, “I was brought up to know that violence or abuse in any relationship is wrong, I did not do the things I was accused of, and in February I was cleared of all charges.”





