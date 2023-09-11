Tinubu’s Govt To Prioritise Welfare Of Citizens – Shettima

–Flags Off Distribution Of Palliatives In Sokoto

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Vice President Kashim Shettima has restated the commitment of President Bola Tinubu to prioritize the welfare of Nigerians in its programmes and policies.

A release signed by Director Information, Office of Vice President, Olusola Abiola said the Vice President stated this on Monday at the flag-off ceremony for the distribution of palliatives worth N5.1 billion by the Sokoto State Government.

Shettima said, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a compassionate leader that sleeps and wakes up each day with thoughts of how to alleviate the plight of Nigerians especially the vulnerable among us.

“He is committed to promoting the welfare of citizens of this country, that is why he will soon introduce robust programmes that will help improve the living condition of citizens.”, he added

Commenting on the distribution of palliatives by the Sokoto State government, the Vice President said “this is a very laudable initiative by the Governor worthy of emulation by other State governments.”

On the donation of operational vehicles to security agencies by the State government, Shettima said “the Federal Government is very appreciative of the support the State government is giving security agencies operating in the State. The vehicles you have purchased for them will help a lot in maintaining peace and order in Sokoto because there can be no development without peace.”

The Vice President also praised BUA Group – a cement production company based in the State, for donating 10 patrol vehicles to security agencies.

Shettima then called on “other private organizations in the State to emulate the BUA Group and support our security agencies.”

Vice President Shettima also commissioned the Rijiyar Doruwa flyover, constructed by the State government at the cost of N5.3 billion.

Earlier in his remarks, Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, said the distribution of palliatives was “to address the plight of our people especially the poor among us.

“We have also decided to assist our security agencies so as to tackle security challenges in the State.”

Aliyu further disclosed that N5.1 billion was spent on the procurement of grains “for distribution, free of charge, to our people no matter their religion or party affiliation.”

The event also featured the unveiling of a transportation scheme by the State government, comprising provision of 20 Toyota Camry cars, exclusively for use by women, as well as 50 mass transit buses for inter-city transportation service at affordable rates.

Also present at the occasion were former Governor of Sokoto, Senator Aliyu Wamakko; Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, and Minister of State for Water Resources and Sanitation, Bello Goronyo, among others.





