Tinubu’s Govt Will Be Credited For Fixing What Others Couldn’t – Oshiomhole

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Senator Adams Oshiomhole (APC Edo-North Senatorial District) says President Bola Tinubu-led administration will leave a legacy of being the one that turned the socio-economic and political fortunes of the nation around.

Oshiomhole, former National Chairman of the APC, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Wednesday that Tinubu was already laying a solid foundation for development.

He added that the president broke the jinx in FCT ministerial appointments by appointing Mr Nyesom Wike as its minister.

“This singular move shows that anyone can become the minister regardless of their birthplace, tongue and dialect.

“For me, one of the ground-breaking decisions President Tinubu has taken is to give every part of Nigeria a hope that regardless of your birthplace, tongue or dialect, you can be the Minister of the FCT.

“Many people didn’t think it was possible. We give thanks to God for giving us such a president that opens his doors for anyone who wishes to see him and who has information to share.

“We give thanks to God for having a president who has listening ears for whoever has something to tell him.

“One tree cannot make a forest; the quality of ministers and the leadership they provide in their respective ministries are what translate to whether the government performs or not.

“May this government be credited as the one that fixed what others could not fix.

“This will not be a government of lamentation, but one that will do what others failed to do,’’ Oshiomhole said.

He also lauded President Tinubu for appointing Eng. Abubakar Momoh as the Minister of Niger Delta Development, saying it was a honour done to Edo.

Oshiomhole said Tinubu had shown courage and consistency with the assurance that “every Nigerian counts and is entitled to become anything in any part of Nigeria.’’

NAN





