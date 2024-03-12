Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda Yielding Fruits Already – Remi Tinubu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The wife of the President, Oluremi Tinubu, has said that some of the initiatives of President Bola Tinubu under the Renewed Hope Agenda are already yielding fruits and will soon reach all communities in the country.

The First Lady stated this at the inauguration of the Women Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria in Abuja on Monday, adding that the initiatives would benefit all Nigerians, especially women.

Represented by the Mandate Secretary for Women Affairs in the Federal Capital Territory, Mrs. Adedayo Benjamins-Laniyi, Tinubu said that “the economic situation of the country is already improving’.

“The Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu right now is offloading a number of initiatives bringing succour and providing humanitarian services to the elderly, women, communities and the girl-child,.”

SThe First Lady urged women to always live as shining examples and remain united to advance the course of women in the country.

She said women must see themselves as healers and play their role in healing the land.

“It is important for women to work together and we must see ourselves playing the role of healing our nation.

“We have been giving women little token of money to work with and that will continue under my administration,” she said.

NAN