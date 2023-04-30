Tiwa Savage Set To Perform At Coronation Of King Charles iii

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage will perform at the historical coronation of the British monarch, King Charles III.

The African Examiner writes that King Charles III, who will be ascending the throne after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, last year, will be officially crowned alongside Queen Consort, Camilla, on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Westminster Abbey.

However, the coronation concert and Big Lunch are scheduled for Sunday, May 7, 2023.

Other artists to perform alongside at the coronation concert include Steve Winwood, DJ Pete Tong, Lang Lang and Lucy, Paloma Faith and Olly Murs.

The Nigerian singer is the first Nigerian artiste to get an invitation to perform at a foreign royal coronation ceremony.