‘Tribunal Affirmed Nigerians’ Will’, Wike Congratulates Tinubu, Shettima

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has commended the Presidential Election Petitions Court for affirming the victory of President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February 25, presidential poll.

“Nigerians have spoken, (and) the court has affirmed it,” Wike said.

The former governor of Rivers State hailed the five-man panel of the Tribunal led by Justice Haruna Tsammani for painstakingly delivering its judgment.

Wike said, “I didn’t expect that the election would be overturned because the President won squarely.

“I am happy; it’s a moment of joy. I celebrate Mr President and I congratulate him and his Vice, Shettima for the victory.”

“I also commend the judiciary. For the first time as far as I am concerned, I have never seen what I saw yesterday (Wednesday).

“It opened the eyes of the public. I commend them. For sitting nothing less than 10 hours to deliver those judgments, you must have to commend them, painstakingly taking each time one by one. For me, it shows that our judiciary is improving,” the minister added.

He urged the petitioners — PDP’s flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar; and his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Peter Obi — to join hands with the Tinubu administration.

Wike, a member of the G5, an aggrieved group within the main opposition party, had publicly acknowledged that he supported Tinubu and worked against PDP’s Atiku in the last presidential poll.





