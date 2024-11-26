Troops Neutralize Suspected IPOB/ESN Members, Uncover IED Making Factory

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Troops of the Joint Task Force South East Operation UDO KA have continued to intensify its operations in the SouthEast region, as they neutralize Suspected members of the proscribed Indigenous people of Biafra IPOB and Easter Security Network ESN Members, and discovered IED Making Factory along the Imo River in Isiala-Ngwa North of Abia State.

The Assistant Director, Army public Relations, 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Lieutenant Colonel Jonah Eromosele Unuakhalu disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen Monday in Enugu on behalf of the task force.

He said the clearance operation took place in the early hours of today 25, Monday November 2024.

“During the operations, troops came in contact with the terrorists group who fled in disarray and abandoned their Camp due to superior fire power.

“Troops exploited the camp and recovered a Toyota Hilux, three motorcycles, a dane gun, one sword, three pairs of Nigeria Police camouflage uniform, one fragmental jacket, and radio chargers.

“Other items include two six kilograms of gas cylinders, three registered plate numbers, three ATM cards, driver’s license and food stuff, while the camp was destroyed immediately.

“In the same vein, yesterday Sunday 24 November 2024, troops neutralized four members of the Indigenous People of Biafra and it armed affiliate the Eastern Security Network (IPOB/ESN) during a clearance operations in Umudi and Imuezeosuru Forest in Umuaku of Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State.

“Troops acting on credible information carried out the operations in the suspected area and neutralised 4 members of IPOB/ESN while others escaped with gunshot wounds.

“Items recovered from the camp include one motorcycle, sixteen live cartridges, twenty-nine rounds of 5.7mm ammunition with the magazine, one fragmental jacket, two metal plates for fragmental jackets, two long range shells, and two Baofeng radios.

“Others are one jack knife, two machetes, two pairs of Nigeria Police uniforms, Police identity cards, torch light, shovel, ATM cards, three mobile phones and two notebooks containing their minute of meeting. The camp was subsequently razed down.

“On the same day, troops also conducted clearance operations within Ekeututu, Ihiteukwa, Edenta, Awo-Idemili and Isseke communities in Orsumoghu Local Government Area of Imo State and Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State respectively.

“During the operation, troops came across multiple roadblocks and obstacles emplaced by the irredentists to deter troops’ movement.

“However, the gallant troops were able to clear the route of the obstacles and Improvised Explosive Devices that were destroyed immediately.

“The troops also came in contact and neutralized two members of the irredentist group while two female suspects were arrested.

“An IED production factory was also discovered with different IED making equipment. The IED Items recovered are three filing machines, one chainsaw, thirteen IED tubes and one sack containing gunpowder.

“Other items include, one IPOB patrol Hilux, one Toyota 4Runner Jeep belonging to the Eze of Awo-Idemili, two generator sets, one PKT chain with 10 rounds of ammunition and one locally made pistol.

“Similarly, on the 21 November 2024, troops conducted a clearance operations along Ekeututu, Ihitenansa, Amaruru, Assah Ubirielem, Ihioma, Umuhu-Ikabia, Amanachi, Amanukwo and Awo-Idemili communities in Orsu Local Government Area of Imo State. During the operations, troops recovered ten gas cylinders used for making IEDs and four motorcycles with 2 IPOB/ESN members neutralized.

“Also, on 23 November 2024, troops deployed at Nkwerre Local Government Area of Imo State arrested one suspected member of the irredentists group one Mr Nwosu Okwudiri aged 58 years at Nkworji of the same Local Government Area.

“Items recovered during the arrest include one Pump action rifle, one Dane gun, seven live cartridges, one empty case and Biafra currencies.

“The Force Commander Joint Task Force Major General Hassan Dada is calling on all well-meaning citizens to embrace peace and dialogue as a tool of maintaining peace and stability in the SouthEast region.

“Remember, security is everybody’s business. It’s not in the hands of security agencies alone. When you see something say something by calling the operation toll free line 193 and press Option 2 to speak directly to Headquarters Operation UDO KA.

“The Joint Task Force South East Operation UDOKA will continue to carry out all its assigned tasks in line with the laid down rules and regulations guiding its operations and in tandem with global best practices. When you see something, say something.