Troops Raid ESN, IPOB Camps In Imo, Neutralise kidnappers

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A joint troops have cleared several camps of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and it’s militia arm, Eastern Security Network (ESN) along Umulolo-Umukele- Amousu and Agbobu in Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo.

The security operatives are made-up of troops of the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Navy and Air Force in conjunction with the Nigerian Police and Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC.

Acting Deputy Director, 82 Division Army public Relations Lt.-Col. Jonah Unuakhalu, disclosed this in a statement on Friday, saying the troops stormed and destroyed hideouts of the terrorist despite encountering several Improvised Explosive Devices (IED).

He said the troops also cordoned-off and searched several buildings used by the terrorist group.

According to him, during the search, signs of the terrorist’s activities, occultic and acts of cannibalism by the group were discovered.

“The troops also destroyed the IED making factory of the terrorist, adding that the troops recovered rank badges of two policemen that were kidnapped along Enugu-Port Harcourt Road.

“Other items discovered include Biafran currencies, fake US Dollar bills, Biafran Liberation Army T-shirts,

Military kit bags, cables used for IED detonation and axes.

“Two suspects were arrested and also burnt policemen corpses were discovered for proper burial.”

In another development in Owerri metropolis in Imo, troops on night patrol thwarted a kidnapping attempt by some suspected IPOB/ESN terrorists.

The 82 Division spokesman said that the troops engaged the criminals in a gun duel forcing them to abandon the victim.

He stated that troops recovered one AK 47 rifle and magazine, a G-3 rifle with mounted magazines and the vehicle used by terrorists.

Unuakhalu said: “Furthermore, in a bid to strengthen cordial civil-military relations and create a peaceful society, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division of Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Hassan Dada, visited Isiuzo-Amufu community in Enugu State on Jan. 24, 2024.

“The GOC, who addressed the people of Isiuzo-Amufu community at their village square, advised the community on the need to cooperate and assist the military to put an end to the insecurity of the community and the region at large.

“He assured the people of his commitment to end the herders and farmers clash and youth restiveness within the region.

The GOC he said, met with other security agencies in the council area and enjoined them not to relent on the ongoing collaborative efforts and synergy of information gathering and sharing with the military for improved security within the community and South-East.”

Unuakhalu said that the GOC appreciated the incredible cooperation of other security agencies for the success achieved so far.

“The GOC wishes to enjoin the good people of the South-East to support and continually provide timely, reliable and credible information through the Emergency Line ‘193’ by pressing 2.

“The Nigerian Army will continue to protect lives and property of the good people of the South-East as it carries out its constitutional roles within the ambit of the law,” he added.





