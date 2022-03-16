Nigerians React As Presidential Aide Says Power Has Improved Under President Buhari

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Top presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad, has sparked social media reaction after he reacted to the collapse of the national grid.

African Examiner had earlier reported about the collapse of the national grid which has resulted in blackouts in some parts of the country.

Reacting to this development, Ahmad who is Buhari’s Personal Assistant on Digital and New Media stated that that power has improved under Buhari’s administration.

Taking into his Twitter account, the presidential aide pointed out that the collapse of the power grid was a result of a weak transmission system that was inherited from the previous administration. Also, the country had experienced four collapses in 2020 and 42 in 2010.

Ahmad wrote: “When we’re ready to have this convo, we’ll know that the power sector has improved under this administration.

“Grid collapse is usually caused by a weak transmission system (inherited). Intensive work being done to fix that is obvious. We had 4 collapses in 2020, we recorded 42 in 2010.”

Some netizens, not happy with the statement of Bashir took to their Twitter accounts to lampooned the presidential aide.

African Examiner captures some of their thoughts below:

Thomas NOT Sankara writes: “Bashir Ahmad, do Nigerians have electricity in their houses? Can they comfortably buy fuel or diesel to power their generators? Stop the Shalaye & accept that you guys are monumental failures. 2014, you threatened civil war over fuel price of N65. Today, you dey cap nonsense.”

Cross˚ writes: “I know Bashir gotta do his job, but what kinda incompetence will even make you come up with such an excuse for a failed government???? Christ!!!!.”

ℙ𝕒𝕡𝕡𝕚 𝕠𝕗 𝕀𝕝𝕠𝕣𝕚𝕟 writes: “Dear Mr Bashir, you Ah-Mad.”

Otaigbe Imadegbelo writes: “At the moment, if Nigeria is not hitting hard on your income, then you must be staying in the VILLA. That’s why Bashir and others can be tweeting rubbish online. They virtually get EVERYTHING free.”

Benkingsley Nwashara writes: “It takes a lot of ingenuity, effrontery and deep-seated dishonesty to still defend Muhammadu Buhari’s woeful historical failure. Tolu Ogunlesi and Bashir are the GOATS in this things.”

FS Yusuf writes: “Bashir Ahmad saying that Nigeria had more power grid collapse under Yar’Adua, Jonathan than Buhari, is an admittance to Buhari’s failure, it is an admittance that “CHANGE” and NEXT LEVEL” were all faux.”