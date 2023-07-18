Trump Says Received Letter Naming Him Target Of Capitol Riot Probe

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former US president Donald Trump said Tuesday he has received a letter from prosecutors suggesting he is likely to be criminally indicted over the January 6 riot at the US Capitol.

“Deranged Jack Smith, the prosecutor with Joe Biden’s DOJ, sent a letter… stating that I am a TARGET of the January 6 Grand Jury investigation,” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

The former president, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, said he was given “a very short four days” to report to a grand jury, “which almost always means an Arrest and Indictment.”

“This witch hunt is all about election interference and a complete and total political weaponization of law enforcement,” Trump said.

Trump is already facing charges brought by Smith, the special counsel, for mishandling top secret government documents after leaving the White House.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



